Veterans group offering drop-off for worn or damaged U.S. flags on June 14

If you have a worn or damaged U.S. flag and don’t know where or how to dispose of it properly, the military veterans of St. Charles County Government are ready to help.

The County’s Veterans Best Practices Working Group is hosting its annual Flag Collection for the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Flag Day, Monday, June 14. The event takes place at a drive-by collection site, located at the corner of Monroe and Second Streets in St. Charles. The flags will be properly disposed of at a ceremony later this year.

The group has collected over 2,891 flags since the event launched in 2017. It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We are excited to honor the flag and our armed forces, especially since we were unable to have it last year,” says Christina Follmer, Chair of the Veterans Best Practices Working Group.

Those who cannot drop off flags that day can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays), at the security desk in the St. Charles County Administration Building, 201 N. Second Street, St. Charles.

The Veterans Best Practices Working Group was established in 2014 after passage of an ordinance by the County Council. The group exists to foster an employment-friendly environment for those who have served in the armed forces of the United States, to encourage businesses in the community to develop veteran-friendly employment practices, and to inform veterans seeking employment of opportunities and benefits with County Government.

For more information, contact Christina Follmer at 636-949-7900, ext. 4571, or christina.follmer@courts.mo.gov.