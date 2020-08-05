UPDATE: Renaud Center closure extended until August 17, 2020

The City of O’Fallon announced that the Renaud Center would remain closed until Monday, August 17, 2020. The extended closure announcement follows yesterday’s announcement that the facility would close temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in our area, we have decided the best thing for the health of our members and employees is to be extremely cautious and extend our closure through August 16,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director. “This extended closure will help to limit any chance of spread among our employees and continue to protect the health of our members and residents.”

During this time, all classes and programs at the Renaud Center will be suspended. Make-up dates will be announced at a later date, and anyone registered for these programs will be contacted with more information. All members will receive an extension of their membership equal to the number of days the facility is closed.