Two Timberland seniors earn MASC Distinguished Student Leader Awards

Timberland High School seniors Lindsey Schmidt and Sophie Warren have received the Distinguished Student Leader Award from the Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC). This award recognizes Missouri students who demonstrate superior student council leadership skills and knowledge based on MASC criteria and evaluation procedures.

Schmidt has been a member of Timberland student council for three years and currently serves as the second vice president of her council. In this position, she leads other students through student council operations, projects, and events. In addition to this role, Lindsey is also a member of Timberland National Honor Society, is a senior class officer and a Link Crew leader. She plans to attend the University of Kansas to study business administration.

Warren has also been a member of the Timberland student council for three years and currently holds the position of secretary. In addition to her participation in student council, Sophie is also involved in National Honor Society. She plans to attend Lindenwood University in the fall where she will pursue a major in elementary education and minor in dance.