Two from O’Fallon injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

A man and woman from O’Fallon were injured Sunday afternoon after a boat explosion at a gas dock at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dennis S. Kiely, 55, of O’Fallon, was preparing to leave the gas dock on McCoy Branch Cove. He started the first engine of the 2005 Formula, and then started a second engine. At that point, the boat exploded, ejecting Kiely into the water. Debra L. Kiely, 52, was standing on the dock and was also thrown into the water by the explosion.

Dennis Kiely sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Debra Kiely sustained serous injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital. An employee at the gas pump, a 20-year-old from Montreal, MO, sustained minor injuries.

The vessel drifted away from the gas dock and burned to the waterline.