Two from O’Fallon injured in boat collision on the Meramec River

Two boats collided on the Meramec River Saturday evening, resulting in injuries to two people from O’Fallon and three people from Sullivan, MO.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, A 1997 Express 150 piloted by Joshua J. Rigsby, 38, of O’Fallon was traveling downstream and a 2021 Shoal Runner 2056 piloted by Bradley J. Oldham, 41, of Sullivan was traveling upstream about 8:30 p.m. near Canes Bottom Road.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, Rigsby turned to the left, and Oldham turned to the right. The boats collided.

Rigsby sustained serious injuries, and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. A passenger in the boat, Mary I. Anderson, also of O’Fallon, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

Olham was not injured, but three passengers in that boat sustained minor or moderate injuries.

Both boats were extensively damaged and were left on a gravel bar.