Two from Illinois arrested in Lake Saint Louis robbery; police seeking third suspect

Two suspects, identified as James C. Davis from East St. Louis IL and Mautaveus T. Ayers from Fairview Heights IL, have been arrested pursuant to the armed robbery which had occurred January 2 in the City of Lake Saint Louis. The two suspects had approached a local couple who had recently arrived at home and began to exit their car after parking in the garage. The suspects then threatened the couple with handguns and took their wallet and purse.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar’s office and staff worked quickly to issue warrants within a few hours after receiving the police report. Suspects were charged with Robbery 1st degree, Armed Criminal Action and Burglary 1st degree. Judge Rebecca McKelvey set the bond at $350,000 cash for each suspect.

Lake Saint Louis Police Chief, Chris DiGiuseppi had this to say: “Through many hours of hard work by Lake Saint Louis police officers and detectives we were able to identify these individuals, collect evidence and apply for charges. Additionally, members from the Ladue Police Department, who were investigating another Robbery involving the same suspects, assisted us in locating key information and evidence critical to our case. A special thanks to the St. Charles County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team, in cooperation with the Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshals and other police agencies, for their efforts in apprehending the suspects.”

Police need your help locating a third suspect identified as Medina S. Fulp, from Lebanon IL. According to police, Fulp is the owner of the vehicle in which they fled the scene. Fulp was also believed to be present in the vehicle during the robbery. The vehicle is described as a black 2014 Nissan Maxima with an Illinois license plate of AM93188. Please contact the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018 with any information regarding Ms. Fulp’s whereabouts.