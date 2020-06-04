Two confirmed activist/protest events planned in Wentzville

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione posted the following information in a Facebook group today:

The City is aware of two confirmed events that will be taking place within the city of Wentzville. The first is scheduled to originate at Holt High School tonight [Thursday, June 4] at 7 p.m. Participants will be walking down Schroeder Creek Blvd. to Pearce Blvd. and then back to Holt using Kent Drive and Northview Drive.

The second event is the Wentzville Unity March on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. The walk will originate at the Wentzville United Methodist Church on Wall Street. Participants will use Wall Street, Pearce Blvd. and Luetkenhaus Blvd., before returning to the church.