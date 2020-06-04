Two confirmed activist/protest events planned in Wentzville

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione posted the following information in a Facebook group today:
The City is aware of two confirmed events that will be taking place within the city of Wentzville. The first is scheduled to originate at Holt High School tonight [Thursday, June 4] at 7 p.m. Participants will be walking down Schroeder Creek Blvd. to Pearce Blvd. and then back to Holt using Kent Drive and Northview Drive.
The second event is the Wentzville Unity March on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. The walk will originate at the Wentzville United Methodist Church on Wall Street. Participants will use Wall Street, Pearce Blvd. and Luetkenhaus Blvd., before returning to the church.
The Police Department, as well as additional law enforcement agencies, continue to monitor information regarding an additional event planned for 3 p.m. today, which mentions shutting down Wentzville Parkway. This event has not been confirmed and no coordination with the City has taken place.
The Wentzville Unity Walk was planned by local community leaders. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/730928081061647/
The police department posted on their Facebook page that they would provide updates and any expected road closures as they became available. They also asked for the community’s cooperation. “We are asking for your continued support, patience and understanding as we work together as a city to provide a safe outlet for public expression.”
