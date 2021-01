Katrina L. Tutor, 37, of Troy, was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Lake Saint Louis Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tutor was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition eastbound east of Prospect Road when the vehicle traveled across all three lanes and off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a concrete block and overturned before catching fire.

Tutor was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. She was not wearing a safety device.