Treat your dad and make memories at Boone Home Fathers Day Grill Out

Is the dad in your life also a history buff? If so, he’ll love our Father’s Day Grill Out, Saturday, June 19, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance. Guests will enjoy prepackaged pulled pork sandwiches, root beer floats in souvenir glass mugs, and receive a coupon for a half price tour of the Boone Home to use that day or on a future visit.

At this popular outdoor event, there will be two sessions for lunch under The Grand Pavilion in the park: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 2:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 50 guests at each session.

Participants of all ages are invited to tour the scenic village grounds before or after lunch, where history interpreters will guide them in popular activities from Daniel Boone’s era, such as townball, tomahawk throwing, and crosscut sawing. A keepsake tomahawk will be raffled off at each session by St. Charles County Parks staff. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased under The Grand Pavilion; guests must be present to win.

Tickets are $8 per person and all ages are welcome; pre-registration is required. Children 4 and under must be registered to receive a meal ticket. To make a reservation, contact the park at 636-798-2005 or visit http://bit.ly/2021FathersDayGrillOut to register online.