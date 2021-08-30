Transportation improvement plan opens for public comments

Want to help improve Wentzville roads? This is your chance to help the City of Wentzville secure funding for important transportation improvements in the Wentzville area!

Between September 10 and October 1, Wentzville residents can submit public comments for East-West Gateway’s draft 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). Of particular interest to many in Wentzville will be the funding of the Mexico Road project.

Residents must submit comments directly to East-West Gateway via email at tip@ewgateway.org. An online comment form is also available online at www.ewgateway.org.

The Transportation Improvement Plan is part of a larger regional transportation planning process that also includes the long-range transportation plan. East-West Gateway modifies the TIP annually. To learn more about the TIP and its included plans, please visit www.ewgateway.org.