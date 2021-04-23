‘Time Machine’ art exhibit at Yahn Gallery looking for entries

The St. Charles County Arts Council is looking for artists to enter their work in a new exhibit at the Lillian Yahn Gallery.

“If time travel was possible what would you choose? Travel to the future, or explore the past? Is there a situation you would like to revisit and change, or go to and experience it? “Create a drawing, painting, sculpture or video of a place or point in time that you wish you had photographed or painted but the opportunity vanished in an instant . . . and you still have the image burned in your mind. Now is your chance to relive that fleeting moment . . . the flash of a stranger’s smile in a crowd . . . the sunny day at the beer garden, light dappling over people . . .that recurring dream . . .the smell and heat of a summer afternoon at the beach . . . the high school sporting event highlight . . or maybe your first flight into space . . . or a taste of the great American novel you are writing.”

Entry forms are available at www.stcharlesart.org. Drop-off times and dates are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 24 and 25 and May 2. The Lillian Yahn Gallery is located at 3028 Winghaven Boulevard in O’Fallon, MO 63368.

A Best of Show will be selected, with a cash prize of $50. A reception is being held on May 21 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m., with live music. Masks are required.

The show will run through May 29