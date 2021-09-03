Timberland teacher named 2021 Missouri Marketing Teacher of the Year

Michael Oliva, a marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District, has been named the 2021 Marketing Educator of the Year by the Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA). The honor recognizes his significant contributions toward quality programming resulting in high student achievement in marketing and cooperative education.

Oliva has dedicated over two decades to teaching and mentoring at Timberland, serving as a DECA advisor for the past 24 years. “It is a huge honor to win this award,” shared Oliva. “There are so many amazing, innovative teachers that have won this in the past, I am truly humbled to be in their company. I think that our classes and DECA really do a great job of preparing my students for the future, no matter what that might be.”

The Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA) is a Division of the Missouri Association for Career and Technical Education (MOACTE). Members are involved and interested in marketing and cooperative education at the secondary, postsecondary and adult levels. Teachers, administrators, and students preparing for the teaching profession benefit from publications, professional development activities, and opportunities for recognition and leadership.

DECA Inc. is a not-for-profit student organization with more than 215,000 members in all 50 United States. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.