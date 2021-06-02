Timberland students excel at state industrial technology competition

Timberland High School Industrial Technology students competed in The Annual T.E.A.M (Technology Education Association of Missouri) State Awards Program and STEM Engineering Challenge, which took place May 10-11 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Timberland senior Jessica Judd was named Grand Champion in Desktop Woodworking for her hand-crafted Shut the Box Game. Additionally, a group consisting of Jessica Judd, Olivia Quinn, Brandon White, and Greg Trescott won Grand Champion in Consumer Electronics for their Arcade Box.

Two students earned second place in the competition for their projects; Shelby Judd, who entered her coffee table in the Wood Furniture category and Alayna Thomas, who entered her garden bench in the Outdoor Woodworking category.

During the statewide championship, over 450 Missouri students participated and 300 projects were entered to be scored. Students competed as individuals or teams in a variety of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) categories and were scored on function and design; quality and craftsmanship; accuracy and neatness; surface preparation and finish; and complexity, creativity and originality. Projects received ratings of 1, 2, or 3, and Grand Awards were presented to individuals or groups with the highest overall scores.

T.E.A.M is a professional non-profit educational association devoted to the development and advancement of industrial technology and engineering education in the state of Missouri. The organization focuses its efforts on supporting industrial technology educators by providing conferences, workshops, curriculum, and student-based competitive programs.