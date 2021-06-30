Timberland student selected to attend American Legion Boys Nation

The Wentzville School District is proud to announce that Kamden Hill, rising senior at Timberland High School, has been selected to attend the American Legion Boys Nation. The American Legion Boys Nation is a week-long, hands-on experience where young leaders receive an education on the structure and function of federal government.

Hill was one of eight students from the WSD selected to attend the American Legion Boys State of Missouri, held earlier this month, where nearly 550 of Missouri’s brightest high school students worked together to create a democratic government. At Boys State, he was elected to the Missouri Boys State Senate, and elected President Pro Tempore, presiding over floor meetings of the Senate. Towards the conclusion of the program, Hill was one of two citizens selected to attend Boys Nation. “I had an absolute blast at Boys State, and I was blessed with much success,” shared Hill. “I am elated to have this amazing opportunity, and look forward to making connections with elected officials and meeting teens from across the nation who share my passion for government and politics.”

At Timberland High School, Hill is ranked in the top 10% of his class, and carries a GPA of 4.5. He was elected as Student Council President and the Student Body President for the 2021-2022 school year, and is a member of Youth and Government, serving as the elected Speaker of the House. Hill is a member of National Honor Society and the Black Student Union, previously serving as its Vice President, and is a track and field athlete.

Boys Nation is comprised of two delegates from the 48 Boys State programs around the country. Here, the citizens represent their respective states as senators as they propose and debate legislation relating to national issues. The week of government training also includes lectures, forums, and visits to federal agencies, national shrines, institutions, memorials, and historical sites. On Capitol Hill, Boys Nation senators meet with elected officials from their home states. Since its beginning in 1946, Boys Nation has seen many of its graduates elected to public offices, including the Presidency of the United States, the United States Congress, as state governors and as state legislators. The 75th session of Boys Nation is scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C., July 23-31, 2021.