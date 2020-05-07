Timberland sophomore earns award for high score on National German Exam

Joshua Talluto, a sophomore at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District, has been awarded the Gold Medal and special recognition on the Presidential Honor Roll for outstanding performance on the 2020 National German Exam for High School Students.

Talluto received this award after scoring in the 97th percentile on the Level 3 2020 National German Exam sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG). He is a student in Advanced German 3 at Timberland and his German teacher is Christin Whitehead. Because he scored above the 90th percentile, he was eligible to compete for a summer study trip to Germany. Following interviews with two college German professors at St. Louis University and Webster University, he was selected out of six candidates to represent the Missouri chapter of the American Association of Teachers of German to compete for 39 summer study trips out of 59 chapters. Unfortunately, he received word last month that the trip for this summer has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 18,600 students took the exam this year, which included Talluto and 10 others at Timberland. Additional Timberland students who were also recognized on the Presidential Honor Roll for their performance on the exam include:

Daniel Larkin, Silver Medal, 89th percentile (German 2)

Michael Mischkot, Silver Medal, 86th percentile (German 3)

Jacob Herrold, Bronze Medal, 75th percentile (German 3)

Eric Hampson, Bronze Medal, 73rd percentile (German 3)

Gavin White, Bronze Medal, 77th percentile (German 2)

The National German Exam, now in its 60th year, rewards students through an extensive prize program and provides a means of comparing students in all regions of the U.S. Doug Philipp, German teacher at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado and AATG President said, “The outstanding performance of these German students in our national competition brings honor to their school, their district, and their German program. The AATG salutes their tremendous accomplishment and the great work their teachers do.”

Founded in 1926, the AATG represents German teachers at all levels of instruction. The AATG is dedicated to the advancement and improvement of the teaching of language, literature, and culture of the German‐speaking countries.