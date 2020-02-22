Timberland High School to present ‘Noises Off’ Feb. 27 – 29

The Timberland High School Theatre Department will present Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” on February 27, 28, and 29. This comedy in three acts will be performed by an all-school cast and crew.

The play within a play shows what is happening on stage and behind the scenes while a chaotic theatre company is performing “Nothing On.” Act One shows the group during dress rehearsal and nothing is running smoothly, frustrating the impatient director Lloyd Dallas (Jacob Windham). Dotty Otley (Clarissa Bruegenhemke) can’t remember what to do with her props, Garry Lejeune (Lucas Sweeney) is challenging the stage directions, Brooke Ashton (Emma Gorton) is clueless, and Selsdon Mowbray (Cecil Bailes) keeps getting lost. In Act Two, stage manager Poppy Norton-Taylor (Nora Pryor) and stagehand Tim Allgood (Ian Couch) attempt to deal with the problems and tensions among cast and crew backstage during a matinee performance of “Nothing On,” set in the home of Frederick Fellows (Kyle Rehme) and Belinda Blair (Haley Williams). Act Three takes place during the closing night of the performance as the group of actors on stage struggle with prepping for opening night, backstage romances, and the wear and tear of a touring production.

The play is under the stage management of Carly Bohning, assisted by Katelyn Rushing, technical director Jenna Davis and crew chiefs Raqui Blanton, Shelby White, Anna Bessie, Isabel Antonio, Joshua Bentley, and Reygan Ehling. The performances will be held at the Carl E. Reininger Theatre on February 27, 28, and 29 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students when purchased online at Timberlandtheatre.com; tickets are available at the door for $8 for adults and $7 for students. Senior citizens can purchase half price tickets at the door.

