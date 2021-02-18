Timberland High School Theatre Department presents ‘Help Desk: A Stay-At-Home Play”

The Timberland High School Theatre Department will present Don Zolidis’ “Help Desk: A Stay-At-Home Play” on February 27 and 28. This comedy will be performed by an all-school cast and crew.

When you call the help desk, you’re looking for a solution – but your problems might just be beginning. Whether you’re getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike. Cast members include Cecil Bailes, Mikah Beck, Anna Kimball, Tabitha Schacht, Lucas Sweeney, Josh Talluto, Bella Volkman, Jacob Windham, and Carter Winston.

The play is under the stage management of Katelyn Rushing, assisted by Brittany Miller and technical director Brenna Richards. “Help Desk: A Stay-At-Home Play” is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Due to the pandemic, the performance will be available by Video on Demand on February 27 and 28. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online.