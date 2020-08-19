Timberland grad wins St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Audience Choice Award

Timberland High School 2020 graduate Kyle Rehme competed in the finals of the 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition on August 10, 2020, at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, earning the Audience Choice Award. After the competition was over, viewers were able to choose their favorite performer to win a $1,000 cash prize, and Rehme was chosen as the winner. He also won tickets and a performance opportunity with the St. Louis Bach Society and earned The Musical Theatre Scholarship Award underwritten by the majority owner of the Fox, Mary Strauss.

Rehme and the other finalists competed on the stage of the Fabulous Fox theater on August 10, which was shown live on Nine PBS. The show can be seen on the Nine Network of Public Media website, and the rebroadcast is scheduled for August 15, at 7:00 p.m. The finals were originally scheduled to be held in April in front of a live audience, but were postponed due to the pandemic. The Fox’s partnership with Nine PBS made possible the opportunity to air the competition live from the Fox Stage. Performers still had an audience to entertain, albeit virtually. The after party can also be seen on the Fabulous Fox website.

Rehme’s Bach Society award affords him the opportunity to engage in a side-by-side chorus rehearsal, participation in a vocal masterclass, and/or the opportunity to perform in a Bach Society of St. Louis choral concert. The Musical Theatre Scholarship Award underwritten by Mary Strauss comes with a prize of $1,500.

“Kyle is a great kid with a heart of gold and I am extremely proud of the growth he made during his four years in Timberland Theatre,” said Timberland drama teacher Melissa Queen-Couch. “Kyle’s talent continues to shine, and his musical theatre career will continue to grow, first at Lindenwood, and then beyond. I can’t wait to see what he achieves!”

Additionally, the band Rosemary, which includes Timberland graduates Jory Spiroff, Connor Pellegrini, Jackson Fenner, and Ashton Ranney, advanced to the semifinals by performing their original music. Also competing in the contest were Timberland dancers Emma and Sophia Giltner (duo), and Emily Low; as well as Holt High’s Isabella Burzio-Roca (Dance) and Liberty High’s Sarah Burke (Vocalist).