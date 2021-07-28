Timberland grad receives national leadership recognition

Students from Timberland High School competed at the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) National Leadership Conference held July 1-2 virtually this year due to the pandemic. Recent Timberland graduate Margret Pilkinton won seventh place in the Graphic Design event at the conference.

Students in this event were hired as graphic designers to create materials for a new professional sports team. Multiple designs were required as well as presenting the designs and strategies to multiple judges. Timberland had eight students compete in varying events. “The students had so much competition from the best in the country. This is truly an honor to win a place at the National Level in FBLA. We are very proud,” shared Kellie Trussell, Timberland FBLA sponsor.

With over 12,000 participants online, the National Conference connects middle school, high school, and collegiate level students through competitive events, leadership sessions, networking, and gives students the opportunity to win awards. FBLA competitive events prepare students for successful careers in business by providing opportunities to apply classroom concepts in a workforce-simulated competitive environment. FBLA is a professional association for students pursuing business careers. FBLA’s mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.