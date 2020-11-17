Tickets now available for Wentzville Historical Society Holiday Home Tour

Join the Wentzville Community Historical Society on Saturday, December 5th for their second annual Holiday Home Tour. The tour starts at the historic Green Lantern Senior Center, and from there you’ll be able to enter several decorated homes along Linn Avenue.

Afterwards, you are invited to meet up for refreshments at Friendship Brewery Company, where you will be given a free glass and a drink, and be eligible for a lovely gift basket

The homes will be open from 3 to 7 pm (last tour starts at 6 pm). Tickets are $20, and may be purchased before the event at Ellbee’s General Store, or Ehll’s Western Auto; as well as being available the day of the event at the Green Lantern. Proceeds go to the Wentzville Historical Society.

For more details, please follow the Wentzville Historical Society on Facebook, or visit our website at www.wentzvillehistoricalsociety.org.