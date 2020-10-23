Tickets now available for Christmas Dinner Theater at Wentzville Christian Church

Tickets are now on sale for Wentzville Christian Church’s dinner theater featuring a live musical radio play of Miracle on 34th Street. Performances will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. The performance will finish up around 8:45 p.m. Dinner includes stuffed chicken breast topped with an apple brandy glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, house salad, and roll provided by West Allen Grill, plus tea/coffee/water and cheesecake for dessert. A gluten-free option is available and should be noted when purchasing tickets. Seating will be determined at the time of ticket purchase, with six guests to a table.

Tickets are $15. Refunds will be issued only if shows are canceled. Tickets can be purchased on the WCC website.

Guests are not required to wear masks, but are highly encouraged when arriving and when not seated at your table. Table sizes have been decreased from 8 to 6 this year. The auditorium will be at 33 percent capacity including guests, servers, cast, and crew. Safety precautions will be taken with prepackaged table settings and masks for servers/food preparers.