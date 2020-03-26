Three residents at senior facility test positive for COVID-19

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) are conducting an epidemiological investigation on three positive COVID-19 cases from the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles. Two residents are hospitalized, and one has been quarantined.

The facility has notified employees, residents and family members, and is working in closely with Public Health to contain the virus. Those who have had direct contact with the residents or employees of the center will be screened and evaluated. A special wing with private rooms is being used exclusively to house any residents who may have been exposed.

The first positive case, a female in her 80s, was confirmed on Monday, March 23 and has been hospitalized. The second resident is a female in her 70s and also is hospitalized. The third, a male in his 50s, is being quarantined.

“Community spread is present in our community,” says St. Charles County Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, “and we will, unfortunately, see this virus continue to spread to all areas of our community. We need to protect the most vulnerable, and we can do that by staying home except for essential business and for work. The elderly and vulnerable in our population are counting on us to do everything we can to provide a safe environment.”

Citizens who make their home in residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, as well as those who receive their daily care in adult day care centers, are particularly vulnerable to this virus, according to DHSS.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is always our highest priority,” says Craig Workman, spokesman for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. “and we are taking all appropriate steps to protect our residents and staff. For the past two weeks, we have screened every resident and staff member every day for possible signs and symptoms of the virus. All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines.”

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider. People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID for more information.