Three new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Charles County on Monday, March 23

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has been notified of three new positive tests for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the county. The residents are a male in his 70s and two females, one in her 20s and one in her 80s. The cases are the first community-acquired in the county, meaning they are not travel-related.

Public Health epidemiologists have begun contact investigations and notifications regarding these cases. These community-acquired cases highlight the extreme importance of social distancing.

For more information and precautions for COVID-19, as well as updates, when available, visit sccmo.org/COVID. Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.