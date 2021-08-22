70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » Three-acre corn maze free to visitors at Broemmelsiek Park this fall
Three-acre corn maze free to visitors at Broemmelsiek Park this fall

Aug. 22, 2021 11:03 AM St. Charles County, Upcoming Events 0

You’ll enjoy getting lost while trying to find your way out of our 3-acre corn maze located behind the Educational Agriculture Area at Broemmelsiek Park.

This FREE, fun adventure takes you through a new maze of twists, turns and dead ends this season.

Bring the family out for the challenge from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes past sunset, daily. The maze is open Friday, August 27 through Sunday, November 28.

To get the Broemmelsiek Park from Highway 40/61, exit at the WingHaven Boulevard (Highway DD) interchange and go south on Highway DD for approximately 4 miles and turn right into the park entrance.

