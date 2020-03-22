Third positive COVID-19 case identified in St. Charles County

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has been notified of a third positive test for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the county. The resident is a male in his 20s who traveled to Spain; he has been quarantined since his return.

Public Health epidemiologists have begun contact investigations and notifications regarding this case.

For more information and precautions for COVID-19, as well as updates, when available, visit sccmo.org/COVID. Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.