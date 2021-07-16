Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lake Saint Louis

The St. Charles County Police Department responded to a call for assistance from the Lake Saint Louis Police Department after an officer-involved shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Technology Drive and South Henke Road. The incident began as a domestic disturbance.

When Lake Saint Louis officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, a 47-year-old male, was attempting to leave the area in a vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled the scene and was involved in a traffic crash. The suspect then exited the vehicle with two handguns and began firing at officers. Lake Saint Louis officers returned fire, striking the suspect. No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The St. Charles County Police Department was requested to investigate the incident; charges will be sought this morning with the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.