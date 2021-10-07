Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Wentzville

The St. Charles County Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting today on their Facebook page:
St. Charles County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred just after 2:00 a.m. in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. A confrontation ensued in which the suspect brandished a firearm on an officer who then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect. The officer was not injured.Officers immediately rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is actively investigating this incident.
Kmov.com reported further details after police held a press conference, identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Johan Quintero of South Carolina.
