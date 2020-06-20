Sunset mountain bike race set for June 27 at Indian Camp Creek Park

The first competitive mountain bike race of the season is about to go down at Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road in Foristell. Riders of all ages are invited to join St. Charles County Parks at sunset, Saturday, June 27, for the annual Sunset Sizzler.

This timed United Federation of Dirt (UFD) Series Event features competitive mountain bike racing and is the contest to ride! Categories include Men’s and Women’s Cat. 1, 2, 3, and Marathon; awards will be given to top finishers in each. Participants must wear a helmet and have a light 600 lumen or greater to compete.

Cost is $20 if registered by June 19; $25 after that date. For more information or to register for the Sunset Sizzler, call 636-949-7535 or visit https://bit.ly/2020SunsetSizzler then choose your favorite race.