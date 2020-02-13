Sullivan “Sulley” Menne Sworn in Honorary Wentzville Mayor, Police Chief

On Tuesday, February 11, Wentzville City Hall and the Law Enforcement Center were visited by a true hero – Sullivan “Sulley” Menne.

Sulley is a recent Wentzville R IV School District Holt High School graduate who is battling leukemia. This morning, City employees, elected officials and Police Officers were honored to spend time with this brave young man. Sulley was sworn in as Honorary Mayor and will kick off the Board of Aldermen meeting Wednesday evening.

Following a tour of City Hall, Sulley was sworn in as the Wentzville Missouri Police Department‘s Honorary Police Chief and was able to tour the jail, test out the firearms simulator and take a helicopter ride with St. Louis County Police Department‘s Metro Air Support Unit. He saw his high school and his house from the air. After his time at the Law Enforcement Center, Sulley went spent time with the Wentzville Fire Protection District and St. Charles County Ambulance District.