Study says Missouri is the 6th least aggressive state in fighting COVID-19

(From a WalletHub press release)
With states taking actions such as closing bars and restaurants or banning large gatherings to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus as well as accompanying videos.
To identify which states are taking the largest actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita and state legislation on the pandemic to the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries. Below, you can see highlights from WalletHub’s report, along with a Q&A with WalletHub analysts.
Aggressiveness Against the Coronavirus in Missouri (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 42nd – State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita
- 42nd – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita
- 30th – Public Hospital System Quality
- 19th – Share of Employment from Small Businesses
- 24th – Population Density
- 27th – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave
- 35th – Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita
- 45th – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita
Note: Rankings reflect data available as of 5 p.m. ET on March 16, 2020.
