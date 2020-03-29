Steak N Shake offering 20% discount to essential services workers

Steak ‘n Shake today announced a program to recognize and support the thousands of people nationwide who are selflessly working jobs in designated “essential services” who risk their own lives to keep America running.

Effective immediately from now through April 7 at all Steak ‘n Shake restaurants across America, workers in the following industries just need to show a job I.D., such as a business card, badge or name tag, to receive 20% off of any Steakburger or Fries. Industries include but are not limited to:

Doctors, nurses, healthcare providers and hospital staff, including maintenance and custodial workers; police and law enforcement agencies; EMT, local 911 and fire departments; pharmacy/drugstore; grocery store workers and food distributors; custodian and facilities maintainers; local government officials; bank managers and tellers; restaurant workers; television and newspaper staffers; cashiers, stockroom and loading dock workers; food banks and soup kitchens; city sanitation workers; IT companies and transit workers (airports, trains, subways); mail and package delivery services including the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.

“These essential employees, including our own Steak ‘n Shake employees, are the backbone of America. These hard-working unsung heroes do their jobs day in and day out and keep our nation’s essential services going,” said Sardar Biglari, CEO of Steak ‘n Shake. “It is our honor and privilege to be able to recognize and reward them with our high-value, quality food at everyday low prices.”

In addition to caring for our country’s essential workers, Steak ‘n Shake is also offering new or extended deals for all Americans during these challenging days:

“Family 4 Pack Meal Deal” includes 4 Double ‘n Cheese Steakburgers, 4 Small Fries and 4 Sodas, feeding a family of 4 for only $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out only.

“Half-Price Happy Hour” offering half-price on all milk shakes and drinks. Have fun with the kids over an indulgent afternoon treat while enjoying one of our 23 Classic or Specialty Hand-dipped Milkshakes for half price. Available Monday – Friday, 2 – 5 PM by drive-thru or take-out only.

Most Steak ‘n Shake locations are open. “While dine-in options have been temporarily banned in some states, our drive-thru experience, convenient contactless online ordering for take-out, and delivery options through our third-party partners remain open in all available locations for those in need,” said Biglari. “Customers can check the operational status of their local restaurant at www.steaknshake.com by clicking on “Find a Location.”

Steak ‘n Shake is committed to protecting the health of our customers and employees. For more information about safety and sanitation protocols at Steak ‘n Shake restaurants, visit www.steaknshake.com/covid-19 .

About Steak ‘n Shake Inc.

A beloved American classic, Steak ‘n Shake pioneered the concept of premium burgers and milk shakes. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak ‘n Shake is known for its hand-crafted, premium STEAKburgers and hand-dipped milkSHAKES. With over 600 locations across the United States and globally, Steak ‘n Shake is the recipient of numerous awards, including Nation’s Restaurant News Golden Chain Award and #1 Voted Milkshake by Zagat. Steak ‘n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. For more information, please visit www.steaknshake.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @steaknshake.