State Rep proposes legislation about grave markers, red light cameras, and requiring officials to be present to vote

(From a press release from the office of State Rep. Bryan Spencer)

State Rep. Bryan Spencer, R-Wentzville, has filed a number of bills for the upcoming 2020 legislative session. Some are issues he has carried before, but a new piece of legislation has grown from problems with his local school district.

HB 1751 is titled the “Right to Remember” bill. The bill would prevent local municipalities and counties from using eminent domain to annex historic or grave markers into their communities for other purposes. Spencer believes it is important to try and preserve these historic markers.

HB 1752 modifies provisions relating to working animals. This bill defines a “working animal” as any animal used for the purpose of performing a specific duty or function and bans political subdivisions from creating rules or laws that prevent their use.

HB 1753 establishes provisions relating to the protection of health care workers. Rep. Spencer noted a problem where police drop off patients under the influence of drugs or alcohol that eventually assault their health care workers. This bill would provide protections for those health care employees.

HB 1754 enacts provisions relating to traffic enforcement, specifically banning the use of red light cameras.

HB 1760 is called the “Show Up to Vote” bill. Rep. Spencer noted that members of Wentzville School Board are voting remotely to avoid difficult decisions in public. He believes that officials are elected to face the public and thus, should be present to vote at board meetings.

HB 1810 authorizes a city or county to proclaim the United States flag be flown at half-staff upon the death of certain persons of local significance.

Spencer said he is looking forward to introducing his bills to their respective committees. The legislative session officially begins Jan. 8, 2020. You can learn more about each piece of legislation listed here on the Missouri House of Representatives website at www.house.mo.gov.

For more questions, call Rep. Bryan Spencer’s office at 573-751-1460.