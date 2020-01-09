St. Patrick Quilt Social Bingo set for Saturday, February 8

The St. Patrick Quilt Social Bingo is Saturday, February 8, 2020. Doors open at 9 a.m. with bingo starting at 10:30 a.m. in the parish social hall.

Come have fun while trying for a chance to win a beautiful hand-sewn quilt made by St. Patrick Quilters. A quilt is won every 5th game of Bingo, with 30 games played. Other prizes include embroidered pillowcases and towels and crocheted items.

Morning pastries and coffee, as well as lunch sandwiches, chips, and dessert, will be available for purchase.

No one under 16 allowed in the hall during bingo. For details, visit www.stpatrickwentzville.org/ bingo