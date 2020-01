Broderick G. Ford, 41, of St. Louis, was killed Friday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle on westbound I-70 in Wentzville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ford was driving a 1998 Mazda 626 west of Wentzville Parkway at 1:35 p.m. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times before striking a tree.

Ford, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by St. Charles County EMS on the scene.