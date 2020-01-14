St. Louis man charged with Jan. 8 bomb threats in O’Fallon

A 23-year old St. Louis man has been arrested and charged after making two false bomb threats to two separate O’Fallon businesses.

On January 8, 2020, at about 10:16am, the O’Fallon Police Department received a phone call from Wal-Mart because they had just received a phone call indicating there was a bomb inside their store.

While police were responding to Wal-Mart, at about 10:20am, the O’Fallon Police Department received an additional phone call from O’Charley’s restaurant and were alerted to the fact that they had also received a phone call that indicted there was a bomb inside their restaurant. Officers assisted both locations with the evacuation of employees and customers.

The O’Fallon Police Department K9 unit responded and with the use of the explosive detection K9, were able to successfully determine no actual explosives were in either location.

Later during the evening of January 8th, Alexander Scott, was arrested in St. Louis City in connection to the false bomb threats made in O’Fallon. On January 10, 2020, the St. Charles County Circuit Court charged Scott with two counts of Making a Terrorist Threat (First Degree); with a bond set at $25,000 cash only.