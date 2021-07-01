St. Charles Riverfest offers three days of Independence Day fun

For 2021, the St. Charles Riverfest at Frontier Park will offer three days of live music, carnival attractions, tasty food and craft vendors, a parade on Saturday, and a fireworks show on Sunday.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 2; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3; and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. On Sunday, July 4, fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

July 2

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Ashley Aerialists

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Bubble Bus

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Carnival

5:30 to 7 p.m. – live music from Every Little Thing

7:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. – live music from SuperJam

July 3

10 a.m. – 2021 St. Charles Jaycees 4th of July Parade (Parade route begins at Bales Park, then continues south on 2nd Street, turns left on Clark Street, then right onto Main at about 10:45 a.m.)

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – live music from the Municipal Band

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Foundry Art Centre Children’s Tent

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Carnival

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – live music from the Steven Ewing Band

2 p.m to 6 p.m. – Ashley Aerialists

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – live music from Big Love

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Bubble Bus

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – live music from Naked Karate Girls

July 4

12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – live music from Rogers & Nienhaus

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Foundry Art Centre Children’s Tent

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Carnival

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Ashley Aerialists

2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – live music from Pennsylvania Slim

4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. – live music from The Big Rigs

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Bubble Bus

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – live music from PatPocket

9:20 p.m. – Fireworks

Visitors can park at the Lewis & Clark Boathouse, at the city parking garage and Foundry Art Centre, as well as on Main Street, North Main Street, Second Street, and Water Street.

For more information, go to discoverstcharles.com.