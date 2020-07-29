Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles COVID-19 update: 3,360 positive tests, 93 deaths as of July 29

Jul. 29, 2020 6:38 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

 

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 3,360 cumulative positive test results*
  • 93 COVID-19 deaths
  • 139 new cases on Monday, July 27
  • 66 new cases on Tuesday, July 28
  • 91 new cases on Wednesday, July 29 as of 6:30 p.m.
  • 55,772 total negative test results

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

