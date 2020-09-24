St. Charles County’s newest wedding/event venue opens for tours and reservations

What is sure to be St. Charles County’s most sought after scenic venue, the Landhaus at The Park at New Melle Lakes, is opening in October and waiting for your reservation! Whether you are a newly engaged couple looking for a wedding or reception venue, or you’re looking for the perfect place to host an anniversary party, family reunion or other special event, you’ll need to check out the Landhaus! Interested parties are invited to attend an open house at the facility, located at 300 Foristell Road in New Melle, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Masks will be available and social distancing is required.

The Landhaus (“country house” in German) is a one-of-a-kind event space in the county! Overlooking a 25-acre lake, the venue boasts spectacular views of the 400-acre park.

Inside, elegant décor, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows are certain to be the perfect backdrop to make lasting memories. The Landhaus is fully furnished with cocktail seating and features a warming kitchen, reception area, game room for children of all ages, and separate bride and groom suites with attached changing rooms to accommodate weddings.

A spacious patio with night lighting can be set up with folding chairs for an outside event. The patio accommodates up to 150 guests and will be the favorite gathering spot for guests. This gorgeous venue is perfect for the “do-it-yourselfers” who want to use their own caterer and bring in their own free-standing decorations.

The Landhaus is available to reserve from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., seven days a week excluding Christmas and Thanksgiving, up to two years in advance from the current date. Rental fees are currently set at $1,000 on weekends and $750 on weekdays; an additional $250 refundable security deposit is required. Twenty-five open house attendees will receive a $250 discount toward a future reservation; names will be drawn after the event. Winners must host their event in 2021, and their event date must be secured before Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

For more information about the Landhaus, or to set up a private tour of the facility, call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.