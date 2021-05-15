St. Charles County Youth Activity Park renamed Kinetic Park; major transformation, events planned

The approval last night by the St. Charles County Council to change the name of Youth Activity Park to Kinetic Park leads the way for a major transformation that will be all about energy in motion through adventures and play. Construction will begin this spring at the park, located at 7801 Town Square in Dardenne Prairie, and all elements of the transformation are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

In addition to amenities already at the park, including the largest pump track in the United States, the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri, and a 30-foot indoor rock climbing wall, Kinetic Park will offer four new major areas: an indoor Activity Center, Bike Playground and Skills Course, Splash Play, and an Adventure Playground.

“I am pleased that we are transforming this 18-year-old park into something much more for residents of all ages,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “After the addition of the pump track, we experienced an influx of visitors and began reimagining what the park could be. Kinetic Park will be a destination for those who want to experience a variety of high-energy activities – indoors and out.”

County Council Chair Mike Elam agrees. “We are thrilled about the new name and development plans. This is an opportunity for the County to not only provide more activities in this area, but to create a unique showpiece for our community.”

Features of the new park include:

Activity Center

A second building will be constructed in the park to accommodate additional indoor sports and activities. The new, 8,500-square-foot center will be located just north of the existing building and will feature a state-of-the-art e-Sports room with gaming stations for day-to-day use and accommodations for hosting tournaments and competitions. An indoor street-style skateboard area and all-season activity room also are included in the plans. The existing park building will be renovated to include new themed climber walls for children, as well as additional party rental space.

Bike Playground and Skills Course

A 22,000-square-foot bicycle playground will be the first new area completed and will feature ladder bridges, rollers, tunnels, and other obstacles specifically designed to offer a safe way to build cycling confidence. An advanced skills course will provide riders of all ages and abilities features and obstacles to help them build skills to tackle mountain bike trails of varying levels of difficulty. Construction is scheduled to start this spring and the area will be ready for use by the end of July. Watch for time-lapse video footage on our progress coming soon at stccparks.org and the Kinetic Park Facebook page.

Splash Play

This unique area will combine natural elements with modern play equipment to provide both fun and relief, especially on those hot summer days! Sprayers, bubblers, a grotto waterfall, a meandering creek, and two water slides are planned for this 17,000-square-foot area. Park-goers can look forward to spending many summers to come at this oasis wonderland!

Adventure Playground

Exciting new adventures will be available in this new area of the park with 40,000-square-feet of outdoor activity. The area will be built into the park’s landscape to allow visitors of all abilities access to a variety of swinging and spinning features, net climbers, slides, and music features.

Adding to the excitement of the new Kinetic Park grounds, an RC and Big Wheel Course will be constructed for racing for all ages. An outdoor concessions area and seating will complement the existing indoor café at the park.

The construction and transformation are being overseen by the St. Charles County Parks Department and funded through a local use tax with the sole purpose of park land acquisition, development, operations, and maintenance. Cost of the project is estimated at approximately $7 million.

“This is an exciting project for all of us in the Parks Department,” says Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Graham. “We chose the name Kinetic Park because it so aptly fits with what this park is going to be: a high-energy zone with a lot of movement and adventure. This truly is going to be a world-class park for everyday fun, national competitive events and everything in between.”

The Youth Activity Park opened in 2003 as a 26-acre destination for the entire family. In addition to the existing pump track and skate park, visitors can climb the rock wall and play table tennis, foosball, air hockey, and host small events indoors. The existing amenities will remain open while construction on the new area is underway.

Exciting Events Planned This Summer

Upcoming events scheduled at Kinetic Park this summer include:

National Go Skateboarding Day

12-5 p.m., Saturday, June 19

Call 636-561-4964 for more information or visit stccparks.org.

Wheel Fest

11 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, July 24

Jam session on the outdoor skate and bike course

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier

12–10 pm., Saturday, July 31

For more information on how to sign up to qualify, visit redbull.com. Watch the St. Charles County Parks website at stccparks.org and social media for information on participant registration and spectator tickets

Camp and Classes

A week-long summer camp and numerous skate, bike and scooter lessons and clinics are scheduled throughout the summer. Look for our Summer Activity Guide for all our camps and lessons at stccparks.org.

Two Other Parks Formally Named; Improvements Planned

The Council also formally approved the names of Riverside Landing, 101 Riverport Lane in St. Charles, and The Park at New Melle Lakes, 400 Foristell Road in New Melle.

Construction started in February 2021 on improvements to Riverside Landing and the park is closed until the end of this year. When complete, the park will feature new RV camping spaces, paved roadways and paths, a new boat launch ramp with ADA accessibility, a kayak launch area and rental station for trips up the Dardenne Creek, and improved, ADA-accessible fishing access. The new features are designed to withstand, or be removed prior to, flooding.

At The Park at New Melle Lakes, one of the County’s newest parks, visitors can fish, canoe, kayak, hike, bike and play the 18-hole champion disc golf course. A newly renovated event space, The Landhaus, overlooks a 25-acre lake in the park and can now be booked for special events.

Visit stccparks.org for more information on these and all St. Charles County parks.