St. Charles County to reopen dog parks on June 3, with guidelines

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department will reopen its popular Off-Leash Dog Areas at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, but not without keeping the public’s health and safety in mind.

Pet owners and their furry friends will need to observe social distancing and several other new guidelines while visiting the following parks:

4.7-acre Off-Leash Dog Area at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD in Defiance

2.5-acre Off-Leash Dog Area at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive in Wentzville

3-acre Off-Leash Dog Area at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring

To keep guests safe, the following health and safety measures have been implemented:

Social distancing is required. If you notice this rule is not being followed, please call the Ranger duty phone at 636-713-4394.

Do not enter if you or your dog are ill.

Wearing face coverings is encouraged.

Washing hands or using hand sanitizer before entering the park and after leaving is encouraged.

Arrive, play and leave – please do not congregate.

Refrain from petting dogs that do not belong to you.

No outside toys or balls are allowed.

Please note: If guests have symptoms of COVID-19, or think they have been exposed, they should go home immediately and call the St. Charles County Public Health Hotline at 636-949-1899 or contact their physician.

As a reminder, the new regulations will be posted on the entrance gate of the Off-Leash Areas and at the information areas of the parks. All dogs are required to have current vaccinations and licenses before entering. Dog parks are open daily from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes past sunset.

For up-to-date information about park closures, visit the Rainout Line app on or website – stccparks.org, our Facebook page – facebook.com/StCharlesCountyParks, or contact the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.