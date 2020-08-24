St. Charles County to hold third free mask distribution event August 26

St. Charles County’s free mask distribution program to help stop the spread of COVID-19 continues next week with another “Mask Up Pick-Up” event for county residents. The third drive-through event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at CarShield Field, 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd., O’Fallon, MO 63366. Residents should enter CarShield Field’s parking lot on the west side of T.R. Hughes Boulevard.

Approximately 30,000 masks will be distributed at the event. Each resident will receive 10 free disposable masks which have been placed in bags by workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Individuals distributing masks at this event will be wearing masks and gloves as well. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles during this event.

County Government is providing 450,000 masks to area school districts and has made more than 500,000 masks available to the community through churches, non-profit organizations, libraries, businesses, and the Mask Up Pick-Up events. The County has distributed more than 53,000 masks to city governments as well as PPE for first responders. Masks also have been provided for all County employees and to the public when entering County buildings. Masks and PPE are funded through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster relief and the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and General Motors (GM) Wentzville Assembly Plant donated 105,000 masks.

Anyone unable to attend the Aug. 26 event can visit their local St. Charles City-County Library where the County has provided masks for public distribution. For questions concerning the Aug. 26 event, contact Molly Dempsey, Community Relations Manager, at 636-949-7900, ext. 3724, or mtdempsey@sccmo.org.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899. For information regarding COVID-19 and updated statistics, visit sccmo.org/COVID.