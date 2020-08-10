St. Charles County to hold second free mask distribution event on August 13

St. Charles County’s free mask distribution program to help stop the spread of COVID-19 continues next week with another “Mask Up Pick-Up” event for county residents. The second “Mask Up Pick-Up” drive-through event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, at The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles.

Approximately 30,000 masks will be distributed in front of Gate 3. Each resident will receive 10 free disposable masks which have been placed in bags by workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Those distributing them at this event will be wearing masks and gloves as well. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while picking up their masks.

To date, County Government has distributed nearly 500,000 masks throughout the county to libraries, businesses, churches, restaurants, schools and non-profit agencies. Masks have been provided for all County employees and to the public when entering County buildings as well. The masks are funded through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Anyone unable to attend the Aug. 13 event can visit their local St. Charles City-County Library where the County has provided masks for public distribution.

Mask up, St. Charles County! Let’s keep the community safe and healthy! For questions concerning the Aug. 6 event, contact Molly Dempsey, Community Relations Manager, at 636-949-7900, ext. 3724, or mtdempsey@sccmo.org.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899. For information regarding COVID-19 and updated statistics, visit sccmo.org/COVID.