St. Charles County to distribute free masks to residents August 6

St Charles County’s free mask distribution program to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus continues next week with a “Mask Up Pick-Up” event for county residents. To date, County Government has distributed nearly 500,000 masks throughout the county to libraries, businesses, churches, restaurants, schools and non-profit agencies. Masks have been provided for all County employees and to the public when entering County buildings as well. The masks are funded through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The first “Mask Up Pick-Up” drive-through event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6 at Liberty High School, 2275 Sommers Road in Lake Saint Louis. Approximately 30,000 masks will be distributed on the parking lot near the school’s main entrance; residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while picking up their masks. Each resident will receive 10 free disposable masks which have been placed in bags by workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). Those distributing them at this event will be wearing masks and gloves as well.

“It is our hope that those who are not wearing masks because they don’t have them will stop by,” says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, “and that they will continue seeking out places to find additional masks they may need to get through this pandemic. It is extremely important for us all to wear masks while in public to help protect the community from this highly contagious disease.”

Ehlmann says additional mask giveaway events are being planned, but that those who are unable to attend the Aug. 6 event also can visit their local St. Charles City-County Library where the County has provided masks for public distribution.

“Mask up, St Charles County! Let’s keep safe and healthy,” Ehlmann says.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, should call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899. For information regarding COVID-19 and updated statistics, visit sccmo.org/COVID.

For questions concerning the Aug. 6 event, contact Molly Dempsey, Community Relations Manager, at 636-949-7900, ext. 3724, or mtdempsey@sccmo.org.