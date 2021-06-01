St. Charles County students’ artwork chosen for display at CCRB office

The Community & Children’s Resource Board (CCRB) held an open house to view the artwork of Minnie Adams, a senior at Francis Howell North High School and Sebastian Bierhals, a freshman at Lutheran High School.

Adams and Bierhals were selected as winners of the CCRB’s High School Art Contest in December 2020. Both students recreated their concepts on canvas and the finished artwork was installed at the CCRB office in May 2021. The artists’ families, art teachers, the CCRB’s Board of Directors and Steve Ehlmann, the St. Charles County Executive, attended to view the art and meet the talented artists.

In October 2020, the CCRB invited students from all County high schools, alternative programs, and homeschool students to submit a conceptual piece to be considered for display in the CCRB’s office. Adams and Bierhals were chosen from eight entries. The art contest was sponsored by the CCRB as a creative way to bring in youth voice to the CCRB office and to emphasize their commitment to making sure children and families are partners in the planning, development, and delivery of all CCRB-funded youth mental health services.

Adams’ work titled “Sushi in St. Charles,” features a diverse group of teens sitting together at a local restaurant. Adams explained, “This painting symbolizes my love for my friends. My friends are colorful and vibrant, so I painted them as such.”

Bierhals’ work, “Masking our Feelings,” depicts a happy mask over a sad mask and taunting fingers pointing at the masks. Bierhals explained, “In my work, I show that bullying is a HUGE issue, by showing someone being happy, but behind them is their true feelings which can be sadness, depression, or anxiety.”

The Community and Children’s Resource Board (CCRB) is the administrator the Community Children’s Service Fund, a fund created when St. Charles County passed a 1/8-cent sales tax measure in November 2004. The funds are dedicated for services to St. Charles County children and youth, and are awarded to local agencies to provide services that address the growing unmet mental health needs of our community youth. For more information, call (636) 939-6200, follow the CCRB on Facebook, or visit www.stcharlescountykids.org.