St. Charles County Senior Fair offers vendors, raffles, health screenings, vaccines, on October 2

The St. Peter’s Cultural Arts Centre will be hosting the St. Charles County Senior Fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 2.

The fair, which is free for seniors, will be in the west wing of the St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Boulevard.

In attendance will be vendors who can speak with older adults about a wide variety of important topics as well as vaccines for COVID-19, Hepatitis A and influenza (bring your insurance card), and screenings for blood pressure and blood glucose.

In addition, there will be raffles, prizes and light refreshments.