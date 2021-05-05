St. Charles County road closures/work zones for May 6 – 12

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 12, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 6

Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.

Friday, May 7

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.

Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Saturday, May 8

No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 9

No scheduled closures

Monday, May 10

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.

Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route K, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Dardenne Creek.

Tuesday, May 11

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.

Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Route K, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Dardenne Creek

Wednesday, May 12