St. Charles County road closures/work zones for May 6 – 12

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 12, 2021), weather permitting:
Thursday, May 6
- Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.
Friday, May 7
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.
- Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Saturday, May 8
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, May 9
- No scheduled closures
Monday, May 10
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.
- Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route K, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Dardenne Creek.
Tuesday, May 11
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.
- Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route K, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various lanes closed at Dardenne Creek
Wednesday, May 12
- I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at Route K.
- Route F, St. Charles County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in both directions from Route D to Route 94. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
