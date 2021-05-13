St. Charles County road closures/work zones for May 13 – 19

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 19, 2021), weather permitting:
Thursday, May 13
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Friday, May 14
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Saturday, May 15
- No scheduled closures
Sunday, May 16
- No scheduled closure
Monday, May 17
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Tuesday, May 18
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
Wednesday, May 19
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
- Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
