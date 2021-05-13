70 West Sentinel » Latest News » St. Charles County » St. Charles County road closures/work zones for May 13 – 19
St. Charles County road closures/work zones for May 13 – 19

May. 12, 2021 8:10 PM St. Charles County, Transportation 0
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 19, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 13

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Friday, May 14

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Saturday, May 15

  • No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 16

  • No scheduled closure

Monday, May 17

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Tuesday, May 18

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

 Wednesday, May 19

  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
  • I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.
  • Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

