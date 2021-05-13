St. Charles County road closures/work zones for May 13 – 19

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 19, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, May 13

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Friday, May 14

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Saturday, May 15

No scheduled closures

Sunday, May 16

No scheduled closure

Monday, May 17

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Tuesday, May 18

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway.

Route 79, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed between Dyer Road and Salt River Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.

Wednesday, May 19