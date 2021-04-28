St. Charles County road closures/work zones for April 29 – May 5

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, April 20 through Wednesday, May 5, 2021), weather permitting:
Thursday, April 29
- I-70, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane eastbound closed at Wentzville Parkway.
Friday, April 30
- No closures planned
Saturday, May 1
- No closures planned
Sunday, May 2
- No closures planned
Monday, May 3
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the westbound ramp to eastbound Route 364.
Tuesday, May 4
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
- Route 94, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the westbound ramp to eastbound Route 364.
Wednesday, May 5
- I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed between Lake St. Louis and Route K.
