St. Charles County road closures/work zones for April 29 – May 5

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, April 20 through Wednesday, May 5, 2021), weather permitting:

Thursday, April 29

I-70, St. Charles County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane eastbound closed at Wentzville Parkway.

Friday, April 30

No closures planned

Saturday, May 1

No closures planned

Sunday, May 2

No closures planned

Monday, May 3

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the westbound ramp to eastbound Route 364.

Tuesday, May 4

I-70, St. Charles County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed between Lake St. Louis and Route K.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on the westbound ramp to eastbound Route 364.

Wednesday, May 5