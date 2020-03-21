St. Charles County reports second positive COVID-19 test

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has been notified of a second positive test for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the county. A woman in her 50s traveled to Illinois and was briefly in contact with someone there who later tested positive for the disease.

Public Health epidemiologists have begun contact investigations and notifications regarding this case.

“I cannot express strongly enough how important social distancing is,” says St. Charles County Director of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. “This case demonstrates how just a brief encounter with someone can cause the spread of this disease. It is imperative that every single person takes this seriously. Adhering to precautions set by the CDC and state and local health departments regarding hand washing and social distancing is crucial.

“St. Charles County Public Health and hospital officials stress that residents should not panic and not go to hospital emergency rooms. “If you have symptoms, you should either call the County’s hotline number, or call your health care provider,” says Cianci-Chapman. “A screening call is necessary to start the testing process.”

For more information and precautions for COVID-19, as well as updates, when available, visit sccmo.org/COVID. Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.