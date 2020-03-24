St. Charles County reports first COVID-19 death

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has received word of the first death related to COVID-19. The resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

“We are extremely saddened by this news,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Ehlmann stressed the importance of following guidelines and regulations in place from government agencies across the United States, as well as in St. Charles County. “It is crucial,” he said, “that we all do everything we can to stop the spread of this disease.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services websites and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health website at sccmo.org/COVID, or call the Public Health Department hotline at 636-949-1899.